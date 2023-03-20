Liverpool are reportedly likely to lose out on signing midfielder Jude Bellingham amidst competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has been heavily linked with a departure in the summer. His contract expires in the summer of 2025, but it has no release clause. Hence, it's expected that the German club could demand a high price for Bellingham.

As per journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic, Liverpool are unlikely to enter a transfer battle for the midfielder against Real Madrid and Manchester City. Both clubs have immense financial power and could match Dortmund's demands. The Reds could be thrown off by Bellingham's price even though manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Englishman.

Moreover, Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand. They could miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season, which could be another factor for them in losing out on Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been impressive for club and country this season. He has scored ten goals and provided six assists in 34 games for Dortmund across competitions from his central midfield position.

Bellingham, 19, also made an impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping England reach the quarterfinals, bagging a goal and an assist in five appearances. He could now be well on his way to either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Liverpool need midfield reinforcements

The 2022-23 campaign hasn't been the kindest for Jurgen Klopp's side after their challenge for an unprecedented quadruple last season. They won two domestic cups last campaign and narrowly missed out on the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

However, Liverpool are now set to end their ongoing campaign trophyless and could miss out on the Premier League top four too. One of the key areas of concern for the Reds this season has been their midfield.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara have been injury-prone. Meanwhile, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner have had a major dip in form this season.

Liverpool have produced some good performances, including a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United and a 9-0 win over Bournemouth. However, those have been far and few between in an inconsistent season.

Signing someone like Bellingham could be a huge boost for the Reds. However, as it appears, they might have to challenge two of the biggest heavyweights in European football for his signature.

