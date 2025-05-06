Liverpool view 24-year-old Munich-born star as main midfield target in summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool have identified Germany international Angelo Stiller as their main target in midfield this summer, as per reports. The Reds have begun to make plans for their summer business after claiming the Premier League title this season.

Ad

German outlet Stuttgarter Nachrichten reports (via Rousing the Kop) that Liverpool have shown significant interest in the VfB Stuttgart man ahead of signing him this summer. The Bundesliga side have indicated that they will be willing to accept an offer of around €60 million for the 24-year-old, who was previously on the books of Bayern Munich.

Arne Slot's side targeted a defensive midfielder last summer, nearly landing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi before the deal fell through. They remain keen to sign a player in the position despite the impressive displays of Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park this season.

Ad

Trending

Stiller has impressed the Liverpool bosses with his ability to organise the game from midfield, technical quality, and tactical maturity. The German midfielder has been a huge part of Stuttgart's impressive displays in recent seasons, with the club eyeing another European place next term. He has appeared 31 times in the Bundesliga, scoring one goal and providing eight assists.

Liverpool know what they want in order to remain at the summit of English football, and they will be keen to get their transfer business wrapped up early. Their experience with Zubimendi, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia in recent seasons will make the club eager to secure a deal for Stiller as soon as they can.

Ad

Liverpool eyeing move for highly-rated Bundesliga star: Reports

Liverpool have set their sights on RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons as a transfer target, as per reports. The Premier League side are interested in signing the versatile Netherlands international for €60 million in a bid to strengthen their frontline for next season.

Empire of the Kop reports (via GIVEMESPORT) that Arne Slot's side have identified an opportunity to sign the 22-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man this summer. The Bundesliga side are looking to receive a fee in the region of €70-80 million to allow the youngster move away permanently this summer.

Simons has quite a number of compatriots in Merseyside, with Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk plying their trades at Anfield. He may be tempted by the opportunity to join them, especially as RB Leipzig appear likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season. The midfielder has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for the club, where he is under contract until 2027, this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More