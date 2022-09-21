Liverpool view German defender as an ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap as the future successor to star defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to TeamTalk, the Reds have a growing interest in Bella-Kotchap, who has begun the 2022-23 Premier League season in excellent fashion. The German has started six out of seven league matches this term for the Saints, recording an assist along the way.

Thanks to his superb displays, he has also received his maiden Germany call-up for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The report added that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could compete with Liverpool for Bella-Kotchap's signature. Jurgen Klopp's side could push hard for the player, who is seemingly their No. 1 priority to take over Van Dijk's mantle.

While the Dutchman, who turned 31 this year, has excelled since arriving at Anfield, he has struggled this season. The centre-back has played every single minute for his club across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. They have conceded 11 goals and kept just two cleansheets in those eight games.

Should Liverpool go after Bella-Kotchap in the near future, it would represent another addition to the list of talents they have signed from Southampton. In recent years, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane and Van Dijk himself have all made the move from St. Mary's to Anfield.

Transfer insider tips Armel Bella-Kotchap to join a top club in the next two years amid Liverpool interest

A report from GiveMeSport suggested that Liverpool could look to sign Bella-Kotchap in the 2023 winter transfer window. It would be some journey for the youngster, who only signed for Southampton from VfL Bochum this summer.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones believes some more time could pass before the German completes a move to a top European club. He told GiveMeSport:

“He’s certainly on a steep climb right now, called up for Germany and also linked to Liverpool.”

Jones continued:

“I don’t think it’s a surprise they would be monitoring him at this stage because the way he has adapted to the Premier League has been so impressive. He’s only 20 and I think he will end up at a top club within two years.”

For now, Bella-Kotchap will be focused on impressing Germany coach Hansi Flick after receiving his maiden national team call-up. Die Mannschaft will compete in Nations League matches against Hungary on September 23 and England on September 27.

