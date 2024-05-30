Liverpool want Chelsea defender to bolster Arne Slot, Blues expected to keep 21-year-old: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly set sights on signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer. The Reds have reignited their interest and are looking to lure the defender to Anfield.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Joel Matip, who will leave the club following the expiry of his contract. The Reds are keen on getting a young player and have retained interest in the Chelsea star since last summer.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. were impressed with the display from Colwill during his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion and have been keen on getting the defender. However, the youngster ended up signing a new deal at Chelsea last summer, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Trending

Colwill's family are reportedly Liverpool supporters but the youngster grew up in the Chelsea academy and prefers staying at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also unwilling to listen to offers for their prized assets. This is despite reports suggesting they are opening to selling academy products because of the 'pure profits' needed for the PSR and FFP.

While Klopp has left the club, incoming manager Arne Slot is ready to make another attempt to sign the youngster. The former Huddersfield Town loanee is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain but is unlikely to force a move.

Liverpool confirm Joel Matip is set to leave

Liverpool have announced that Joel Matip will be leaving the club this summer. The defender's contract at Anfield has expired and the Reds have not offered him a new deal.

Jurgen Klopp, who also left this summer, said about Matip:

"In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I'm not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him."

He added:

"A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

"Joel's qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don't think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group."

With Levi Colwill unlikely to join from Chelsea, Liverpool's hunt for Joel Matip's replacement will continue. Matip made over 200 appearances for the Reds after joining them from Schalke 04 in 2016.