Liverpool want to sign 20-year-old attacker, sale possible for less than half the buyout clause: Reports

Liverpool are interested in buying Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro in the summer transfer window (via Sport Witness).

According to AS, the Spain under-21 international has a buyout clause of €60 million, but his current employers are willing to sell him for half the price. Despite interest from the Reds, it is believed that several other clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Betis, and Villarreal, will also provide competition in obtaining Moleiro's signature.

The youngster came up the ranks with Las Palmas' youth squads and has been a regular in the team since the 2020-21 season. Overall, he's played 111 matches across competitions for the team, bagging six goals and 13 assists.

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit tried to sign the player in 2021. It further says Molerio would suit Arne Slot's playing style, the manager rumored to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

As far as Moleiro is concerned, a move to Liverpool would be a brilliant next step in his career. He could challenge for major honors like the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League trophy at Anfield next season.

However, regular game time is far from guaranteed, with several midfielders looking to occupy those advanced midfield spaces in the Reds' XI. At the moment, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Harvey Elliott are all fighting for a place in the middle of the park.

Liverpool considering a move for Barcelona midfield superstar- Reports

FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Liverpool are showing interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Pedri in the summer, as per MARCA. Although the club's Premier League rivals Arsenal are also considered to be in the race for the midfielder's signature, it is claimed that the Reds are ahead of the north Londoners.

The report even states that the Blaugrana may consider selling Pedri for a high price, which would enable them to purchase a fresh set of players during the transfer window. The signing of the Spain international would certainly be huge at Anfield, given that he's one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

So far in his club career, the 21-year-old central midfielder has made 139 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging 18 goals and 13 assists. If Pedri is to consider a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal, the Emirates may be a more suitable destination, given the Gunners' performances of late.