Liverpool want to sign free-agent linked with Barcelona move in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are considering the possibility of signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season after rejecting the latest contract offer from the German side. The Reds are thus looking to sign the Frenchman.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side have followed the defender since his youth days at French club Auxerre. Ndicka is a left-sided centre-back who has shown the ability to play as a left-back or even as a holding midfielder. His versatility is a key reason behind Liverpool's interest in him as they head towards a rebuild after a poor season.

Liverpool will however face competition for his signature. Arsenal and Tottenham have also been following the player for a while, according to the report. La Liga leaders Barcelona are also in the mix as the pursuit of one of Europe's most talented players heats up.

It is doubtful whether the Reds will be able to offer regular starts for Ndicka. The Frenchman will likely be behind the usual starting centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. This could prove to be a disadvantage in negotiations.

Ndicka being a free agent means Liverpool can afford to go behind their other targets in a more robust manner. Klopp has been open about the club needing a rebuild and the Reds been linked to a host of players.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount will not come cheap and thus, signing a talented youngster on a free could prove to be a smart piece of business.

Liverpool receive massive boost as Barcelona drop out of race for Premier League star

Ruben Neves is likely to leave Wolves at the end of the season.

Liverpool have received some positive news in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona, a club that have been linked with the player for a long time, have dropped their interest in the player. The La Liga giants are loprioritizerioritise other positions in the squad, according to the report.

A report from Football Insider adds that the Portugal man is ready to leave Molineux at the end of this season, seeking a new challenge. An offer of £50 million could be enough to secure the midfielder's services.

However, the Reds could still face competition for Neves. The report from Sport adds that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the player.

