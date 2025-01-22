Liverpool weighing up move for 24-year-old Real Madrid star as replacement for Mohammed Salah: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes in the summer. They see him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could leave Anfield.

Salah's contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of this season. There has been no update about a possible extension so far. The Egyptian had himself said a few months ago that he hasn't received any offer from the club. Hence, his leaving Liverpool as a free agent in the summer could become a real possibility.

As per TEAMtalk (via Madrid Universal), Saudi Arabian clubs have retained their interest in Salah from last summer and are looking to sign him. To replace him, the Premier League giants are targeting Real Madrid's Rodrygo. They have been linked with a potential move for the Brazilian in the past as well but no advances were made.

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 and has been an important player for them. He's scored 63 goals and provided 47 assists in 242 games for the Spanish giants. He's also asserted his love for the club multiple times.

However, Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe last summer, which has seen Rodrygo's playing time reduce. He's started 18 games across competitions this season in his overall 25 appearances, registering eight goals and six assists. While the Brazilian would want to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool will look to test his resolve in the summer.

Liverpool star agrees deal to join Real Madrid in the summer: Reports

As per journalist Josep Pedrerol (via LFC Transfer Room), Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed on a summer move with Real Madrid. The right-back's contract with Liverpool is set to expire in the summer and he's been widely linked with an exit.

Los Blancos also made an offer to sign him this January but it was rejected. They are now preparing another offer. As per Pedrerol, if the Reds reduced their asking price to around £30 million, the Spanish giants might consider bringing him in this month.

Real Madrid are without first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal, who is ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury. He's also 33 now so the clubs are looking for long-term replacements. Lucas Vazquez has deputized as a right-back in Carvajal's absence but failed to impress.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has been excellent for Liverpool over the years. After coming through their academy, he's recorded 21 goals and 86 assists in 339 senior appearances, winning numerous trophies.

