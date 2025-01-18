Real Madrid line up fresh offer to sign Liverpool star in January as Carlo Ancelotti seeks reinforcements: Reports

Real Madrid are ready to return for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming days, according to MARCA. The English right-back has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds and hasn't signed a new deal.

Los Blancos are eyeing the situation with interest and have identified Alexander-Arnold as the ideal replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard is already 33 and is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

The LaLiga giants want to rope in Alexander-Arnold for free once his contract expires this summer and reportedly have an agreement in place with the player. Real Madrid also attempted to sign the 26-year-old earlier this month, but their offer was rejected by Liverpool.

However, the situation has changed drastically since. Los Blancos have struggled in recent games, with the defence under intense scrutiny.

The 2-5 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final has forced the club into action. Following Lucas Vazquez's poor performance, Real Madrid have decided to go all out for Alexander-Arnold and will return with an offer for the player next week.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are no longer confident of tying the Englishman down to a new deal. The Reds are now aware that the player has decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and are slowly losing hope of keeping him at Anfield. As such, they could be willing to cash in on him this month rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Real Madrid midfielder?

Liverpool are apparently confident of securing a move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Football Insider (via TEAMTALK). However, the Reds will face competition from Manchester City in the race for the Frenchman.

Tchouameni has struggled to impress this season and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain. The 24-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions this season and has even been deputizing in defence following the injury to Eder Militao.

However, Los Blancos are not entirely convinced by the player and are apparently ready to cash in on him. However, Real Madrid will not consider a move this month and will only let him leave at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool wanted a new midfielder last summer and remain keen to bolster the position this year. They have had their eyes on Tchouameni before he joined Los Blancos and are ready to move for him this summer.

