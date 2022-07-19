Liverpool weighing up move for German midfielder - Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Liverpool are considering the possibility of signing German midfield ace Florian Neuhaus. The 25-year-old is currently contracted to Borussia Monchengladbach and is considered to be one of the brightest German midfield prospects on the market.

Liverpool have also been linked with a blockbuster move for Borussia Dortmund’s midfield sensation Jude Bellingham. The Reds reportedly made an approach this summer for the Englishman but were unsuccessful. However, the Monchengladbach midfielder could offer the same skillset at a much cheaper asking price.

Neuhaus is famed for his technical brilliance in the middle of the park. His technical abilities have seen him compared to Real Madrid great Toni Kroos. With the right guidance, he could become a player of similar impact.

Monchengladbach might be open to doing a deal with Liverpool for the right price. However, the Foals have a few options in that position and will likely hope they can have a replacement lined up before sanctioning a move.

Neuhaus will hope he can offer the Reds guile and technical prowess in the middle of the park if they do come for him. With over 120 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, it wouldn't be too hard a task. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for the midfielder this summer.

The aforementioned report also mentions that Madrid hold an interest in the midfielder as well.

Liverpool are preparing to sign Amadou Onana: Reports

With Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner all nearing the latter stages of their careers, Jurgen Klopp will certainly be desperate for a young midfielder.

The Reds had their eye on Aurelien Tchouameni, who impressed at Monaco, but the Frenchman decided to sign for Champions League winners Real Madrid. Their interest in a midfielder hasn't waned, and aside from Florian Neuhaus, the English outfit have placed LOSC Lille midfielder Amadou Onana on their radar.

This is according to reports from The Athletic (via Paisley Gates)' which noted that the 20-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal and West Ham United. With his contract at Lille set to expire in 2026, Onana will reportedly cost as much as £50 million.

With the Reds' need for young blood in the middle of the park, Onana could certainly provide squad depth, albeit expensively. Bellingham would also be a pricey option, but perhaps Neuhaus might help the club save a little extra cash while bringing his experience to Anfield.

