Liverpool weighing up a move for Ligue 1 breakout star who could cost £17m: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move to sign Nantes youngster Nathan Zeze before the transfer window ends. The French teenager is attracting interest from across Europe after rising through the ranks at the Ligue 1 outfit.

France U18 international Zeze came through the Nantes academy before making his professional debut in January 2023 for the club. Still only 19, the centre-back is regarded as one of the finest prospects in French football and has played 18 senior games for his boyhood club.

Zeze is a target for Liverpool, as per Ouest France, as the Reds are looking to add depth to Arne Slot's side. The youngster is being looked at as a replacement for Joel Matip, who left the club after his contract expired in the summer.

Trending

Liverpool have reportedly made only one addition this summer in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will return to Valencia on loan until 2025. The Reds are aware that it will cost in the region of £17 million to sign the youngster Zeze this summer.

Inter Milan made an approach to sign Zeze from Nantes earlier this summer but saw their bid of around £12.7 million knocked back by the French club. Aston Villa are also interested in the teenager, who is eligible to play for France and Cote d'Ivoire internationally. Zeze has helped Nantes keep a clean sheet in each of their opening two Ligue 1 games this season.

Liverpool don't have a player of Zeze's profile in their squad, seeing as he is a left-footed centre-back. The club may look to sign the French youngster to bolster their defensive options, especially following the sale of Sepp Van den Berg to Brentford.

Liverpool youngster closing in on Salzburg loan move - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to join Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg on a season-long loan deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder was granted permission to leave Anfield after his injury nightmare in the 2023-24 season limited him to three appearances across all competitions.

Expand Tweet

Bajcetic earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp in the 2022-23 season aged just 18, and quickly became a regular for the Reds. The youngster's season ended abruptly due to injury, and he has not been able to gain the trust of new manager Arne Slot this summer.

Red Bull Salzburg have made contact with the midfielder over a switch to the club, with the move being championed by manager Pep Lijnders. Lijnders was assistant to Klopp at Anfield and is familiar with Bajcetic from his time at the club. He has already signed Bobby Clark on a permanent deal from the Reds and is set to add Bajcetic to his squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback