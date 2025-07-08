According to journalist Craig Hope (via LFC Transfer Room on X), Liverpool will have to pay a transfer fee of at least £150 million to sign Alexander Isak. The Newcastle United forward has been the Reds' major striker target this summer, and they will reportedly have to break the bank to acquire his services.

Arne Slot is keen to bolster his squad as they look to defend their league title in the 2025-26 season. The Merseyside outfit have already completed the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez. They are still out to add a center-forward to their ranks.

As per the aforementioned report, Newcastle United are not keen to sell Isak. The Magpies will offer him the No.9 jersey in a bid to convince him to remain at St James' Park. However, there is no guarantee that the Swedish forward will accept the gesture amid interest from the reigning Premier League champions

The report adds that a move to Anfield for Isak will be extremely expensive. Liverpool will have to fork out at least £150 million, an amount which will reset the British transfer record.

The Reds have already spent a reported £169.5 million this summer and set the British transfer record by signing Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. They have signed Wirtz (£100 million +16 million in add-ons), Frimpong (£29.5 million), and Kerkez (£40 million). It remains to be seen if they will be willing to break the bank for Isak.

The 24-year-old Sweden international was one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League last season. He scored 27 goals and created six assists in 42 games across competitions.

Notably, Isak scored against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, helping end Newcastle's trophy drought. His performance also helped the Tyneside club secure a Champions League spot with a fifth-place finish in the league.

Liverpool to battle Newcastle United for Premier League defender - Reports

Liverpool will have to battle Newcastle United in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. The Reds are reportedly monitoring the former Chelsea defender as a potential addition this summer.

However, as per GIVEMESPORT, Guehi is also attracting interest from Newcastle. The Magpies are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer, and the 24-year-old is a major target on their list.

Liverpool's interest level in Guehi might depend on how the club handles the situation with Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension. Amid uncertainty about his future, Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

