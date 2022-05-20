Liverpool will be forced to pay bonus to Wolves if they beat them and win Premier League title on Sunday: Reports

Liverpool will be forced to make a bonus payment to Wolves as part of Diogo Jota's transfer from 2020 if they beat them on the final Premier League matchday and win the title too.

The Portuguese striker joined the Merseysiders from the Molineaux outfit on a £45 million deal, of which Liverpool paid only £4 million up front.

Another £13 million was paid through instalments, claimed The Daily Mail, and now, another payment is due if Jota lifts the championship.

Liverpool are currently a point adrift of leaders Manchester City, who face Aston Villa at home and could retain their crown with a win.

On the other hand, Wolves also have an incentive to beat the Reds- they're currently in eighth position and could gain an extra £2.2 million if they finish there.

However, the side face competition from Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, both of whom are just a few points behind them and could climb above them if Bruno Lage's side slip-up.

Liverpool hoping for a favor from former stars

Villa have a strong Liverpool connection right now - their manager, Steven Gerrard, is a legend of the club, while Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings are former Reds too.

The Merseysiders are hoping for a huge favour from their ex-players by upsetting City, which will put the title initiative back in their hands and help them become champions.

Jurgen Klopp joked that it gives Gerrard extra motivation to stop City, but admitted that he'd be too if he was in his position.

At their pre-match press conference, he said:

"I can only understand these situations by thinking of myself in that role. If I could play a game that would help Dortmund, that would help Mainz, it would mean for me an extra motivation."

"That's how it is. But I don't play, and Stevie doesn't play. It's a shame - much more a shame that Stevie isn't playing than I'm not playing! We are all human beings to have these kind of things. Stevie will take it 100% serious I'm absolutely sure, without me calling him. I don't have to. Probably the rest of the club did it already, but I didn't!"

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had also joked about calling Gerrard after their win over Southampton. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I might give Stevie a call this week, hopefully he can do us a favour!"

