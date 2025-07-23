Liverpool will look to sign PL star if Real Madrid-linked Ibrahima Konate leaves in the summer: Reports

Liverpool could consider a move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa if hey lose Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid this summer. Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with reports suggesting that Los Blancos are willing to include forward Brahim Diaz in a potential deal for the Frenchman.

Ad

According to Galicia Press, Konate’s potential departure could make Liverpool turn their attention to Konsa. The Reds reportedly have Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as their primary target but if they find it difficult to reach an agreement with Palace, they may consider a move for Konsa, who they believe should cost less and would be open to a move after Aston Villa missed out on Champions League football.

The report also claims that Konate’s departure could trigger a domino effect, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace being forced to look for replacements for Konsa and Guehi, respectively. Both clubs are reportedly monitoring Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza.

Ad

Trending

Despite having made three major signings this summer, the Premier League champions have already parted ways with two defenders and are keen to avoid a shortage of options in their defensive department heading into the new season. Adding to the intrigue, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently weighed in on Konate's situation. He told DAZN (via Real Madrid Confidential):

“My percentage for Ibrahima Konaté joining Real Madrid this summer is 15%.”

Ad

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for a reported fee of €40 million. He was a key figure in Arne Slot's squad that won the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Liverpool still monitoring Real Madrid star amid Luis Diaz’s potential exit – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, should the Colombian leaves this summer. Diaz has attracted interest from several top clubs in recent months, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona among the most prominent suitors

Ad

Although the Reds reportedly rejected a €67.5 million offer for Diaz from Bayern last week, they remain open to possible developments. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are actively monitoring Rodrygo’s situation at Madrid and view him as a possible successor to Diaz.

However; signing the Brazilian could prove challenging. The overall cost of any deal, especially considering Rodrygo's current salary would be expensive, potentially complicating Liverpool's pursuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More