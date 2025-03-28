Liverpool would be willing to accept a good offer for 21-year-old star: Reports 

Liverpool are willing to let Harvey Elliott leave this summer for a good offer, according to journalist Melissa Reddy. The 21-year-old is eager to stay at Anfield, but his future remains up in the air.

Elliott has endured a mixed season so far, managing four goals and two assists from 21 games across competitions. He suffered a broken foot in the opening months of the campaign and was sidelined for a while. The Englishman has struggled to break into Arne Slot's plans upon his return. While the player remains highly regarded at the club, the Reds are willing to listen to offers for him at the end of the season.

Elliott was linked with an exit from the Merseyside club in January, with Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion eyeing him with interest. However, the player had no desire to leave Liverpool and ended up staying.

The Englishman won't be looking to leave Anfield this summer either, but his fate could be sealed should a suitor come forward with a proper offer. The Reds have suffered a tough couple of months, exiting the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League and losing the EFL Cup final.

The Merseyside club remain on course to get their hands on the Premier League, sitting 12 points clear of Arsenal, who are second. However, Liverpool are likely to look for squad reinforcements this summer, so they will be tempted to consider a suitable proposal for Elliott.

Will Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave Liverpool this summer?

Harvey Elliott

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are keen to stay at Liverpool beyond this summer, according to Melissa Reddy. The duo are in the final months of their contracts with the Reds and are yet to agree to an extension.

The Merseyside club remain locked in talks with both players' camps to find a solution, but speculation is ripe about their future. However, it now appears that the duo are prioritising a stay at Anfield.

Salah has been indispensable for Liverpool over the years and has been in superb form this season as well. The Egyptian has amassed 32 goals and 22 assists from 43 games across competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has transformed the Reds' fortunes since arriving at Anfield from Southampton in January 2018 and continues to be a pillar at the back. While there's been no breakthrough in talks so far, there's optimism at the club that the two players will extend their stay.

