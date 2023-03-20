Liverpool willing to pay €50m to complete transfer of Serie A star in summer - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay €50 million to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in the summer.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Lazio ace Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move. The 27-year-old's contract expires in June 2024, but he's yet to agree a new deal. CalcioMercatoWeb speculates that he wishes to fight for a team that can challenge for the UEFA Champions League, which is why he's stalling an extension.

Six-time European champions Liverpool have struggled to find their footing this season. They have been knocked out of all cup competitions and are sixth in the Premier League. The Reds have reportedly started pondering the future and are interested in Milinkovic-Savic.

It has been reported that Milinkovic-Savic could be available for €45-50 million, which Liverpool are prepared to pay. The Merseysiders lack options in the middle of the park and value Milinkovic-Savic’s experience.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Milinkovic-Savic does not wish to leave Lazio — a club he loves — as a free agent. So, if he turns down an extension, it's likely that he could move this summer.

Serie A giants Juventus are also in the race for his services. The Bianconeri have long been yearning for Milinkovic’s services and will try their luck if he becomes available this summer. As per CalcioMercatoWeb, though, a move away from Serie A seems more likely for the Serbian maestro this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been at Lazio since 2015. He has played 330 games across competitions, scoring 64 times and claiming 59 assists.

Luis Suarez dedicates heartfelt message to former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva

Former Brazil international Lucas Leiva has announced his retirement due to a heart condition. His former Reds teammate, Luis Suarez, has shown his support by dedicating a goal to the former midfielder.

After finding the back of the net in Gremio’s 2-1 defeat to Ypiranga in the Campeonato Gaucho semifinal, Suarez lifted his shirt, revealing the message:

“Lucas (Leiva), our heart is with you.”

Suarez played 75 games with Leiva for the Reds, combining for two goals. Apart from appearing in 346 games for Liverpool over nine seasons, Leiva also played for Lazio for five seasons. The Gremio graduate, who played in 22 games for Brazil, represented the senior team for four seasons over two spells.

