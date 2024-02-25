Liverpool could be without 11 players for EFL Cup final against Chelsea: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly be without 11 first-team stars in their 2024 EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday (February 25).

The Reds, who are atop the league standings with 60 points from 26 matches, are set to take on Chelsea in search of their first trophy of the campaign. They beat the likes of Fulham and West Ham United on their way to their record 14th appearance in the EFL Cup final.

However, according to the Echo, Liverpool could miss a host of players in their cup contest against Mauricio Pochettino's side. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are both in a race to be fit again after suffering respective muscle issues in their recent 4-1 win at Brentford.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is currently recovering from a hamstring injury with a Sunday return considered to be possible. Curtis Jones is expected to return from his recent ankle problem in mid-March. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Alisson Becker will miss the EFL Cup match against Chelsea due to their injuries.

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have three long-term absentees. Joel Matip is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Stefan Bajcetic is dealing with a calf issue and Ben Doak is nursing his knee.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of contest against Chelsea

Speaking to club media, Liverpool manager lavished praise on Caoimhin Kelleher, who is set to start his team's EFL Cup final against Chelsea this Sunday. He said:

"I know Caoimh for eight years so I saw him growing... literally! He deserves it, he is a fantastic goalkeeper. I think I was not shy of mentioning that in public. You know we have this wall at the goalie area [at the AXA Training Centre], which Adrian is on because he won the Super Cup, and Caoimh went on after that night [in 2022] at Wembley, which was a pretty special night for him and for us."

Klopp, who handed Kelleher his club debut in September 2019, added:

"He just deserves it, let me say it like that, of all the things. We have so many nice stories at the moment with our own kids getting through to the first team. And I think having Alisson Becker in the club as the No.1 – if I would have to make a world XI tomorrow, he would be the goalie – being then No.2 is top because you can learn so many things."

Kelleher, who joined the Reds' youth ranks from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, has started all five of his side's EFL Cup outings this season. The 25-year-old Irishman has recorded two clean sheets in 15 appearances across competitions, conceding 18 goals along the way.

A 10-cap Republic of Ireland international, Kelleher helped Liverpool win the 2021-22 EFL Cup trophy after a 11-10 penalty shootout win over Chelsea. He scored his side's final penalty before Kepa Arrizabalaga skied the Stamford Bridge outfit's last spot-kick over the bar.