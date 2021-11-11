Luis Enrique advises €60 million rated star to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid: Reports

Spain national team manager Luis Enrique has advised Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid, according to El Nacional. The two clubs are battling it out to sign the midfielder from their La Liga rivals.

Merino joined Real Sociedad from Newcastle United for around €13 million in the summer of 2018. The midfielder has gone on to establish himself as a key player for the La Liga outfit, making over 125 appearances.

The 25-year-old has helped Real Sociedad earn a place at the top of the La Liga table this season. Merino has contributed to four goals from 13 matches in the league as Imanol Alguacil's side enjoy a one-point lead over Real Madrid.

As Merino continues to shine for Real Sociedad, he is starting to attract transfer interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to reports, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on acquiring his services from their league rivals.

Los Blancos have identified Merino as an ideal target as they look to replace the aging duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Barcelona, though, have an advantage over Real Madrid in the race for the midfielder as he reportedly favors a move to the Camp Nou.

If reports are to be believed, Merino believes he has a good chance of joining Barcelona following Xavi's arrival as their new manager. The 25-year-old is said to have already received positive feedback from the Spanish tactician.

Furthermore, Spain national team boss Enrique has reportedly advised Merino to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid. The former Blaugrana manager is claimed to have told the midfielder that he would be an ideal fit at the Catalan club.

Merino made his debut for the Spanish national team in September last year and has played 10 matches for Enrique's side.

Barcelona and Real Madrid could face more competition for Mikel Merino

Barcelona and Real Madrid are not the only clubs interested in signing Merino from Real Sociedad. According to reports, Premier League side Liverpool are also keen to acquire his services.

Merino plied his trade in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle. The Spaniard played 24 games during the 2017-18 season. Liverpool could now offer him the chance to return to the English top flight.

While Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in Merino, they could have to pay a hefty fee to acquire his services. The midfielder is said to have a €60 million release clause in his deal with Real Sociedad.

