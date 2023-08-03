Luis Enrique considering quitting PSG because of Kylian Mbappe - Reports

According to MARCA, Luis Enrique is considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because of the uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe. Enrique took charge of the Ligue 1 giants at the start of the season.

The Spanish coach took the team on pre-season to Japan without Mbappe in the squad. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, in all likelihood, will leave the Parisian club this summer.

According to the aforementioned report, Kylian Mbappe's uncertain future is forcing Enrique to rethink his future. However, a report from SPORT stated that those around Enrique has denied the claims.

Luis Enrique arrived at the Parisian club as Christophe Galtier's replacement after the French giants had a lackluster campaign last term. After taking charge of the team, Enrique said (via GOAL):

"I love this pressure and this mission, it’s fantastic to have this pressure. There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level. The Champions League is almost unfair, a bad game and you’re out. We want to get the best out of the team. It’s a challenge. It is substantial."

Further speaking about what fans can expect from the team, Enrique said:

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge, I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach."

The Parisians, though, had an underwhelming campaign during their pre-season tour in Japan. They won only one game during the tour.

Who can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG?

PSG have already roped in Ousmane Dembele as Kylian Mbappe's replacement in the attack. The French winger will soon complete a €50 million move from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Mbappe was the team's attacking leader for the most part during his stint in the French capital. Hence, needless to mention, the Parisians need a worthy attacker in their ranks to replace him.

Lionel Messi has already left the club, joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent. Neymar, alongside Dembele and Marco Asensio, will have to carry the responsibility of leading the team's attack next season.