Luis Enrique has major plan to revamp PSG with 7 new signings including Barcelona duo: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele are on newly minted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique's radar. The Spaniard is keen on a squad revamp after taking charge from Christophe Galtier.

Enrique reportedly has seven players in mind. One of those targets has already been signed, in the form of Korean youngster Kangin Lee. The Spanish coach is also interested in a striker.

He wants Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to lead the team's attack next season. Enrique also wants the club to secure the return of Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven.

Another youngster that he is interested in is Cher Ndour, who currently plays for Benfica's youth ranks. Enrique also wants more flare in his attack and is keen on signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde, two of Barcelona's most important players, are reportedly targeted by the former La Roja boss as well.

PSG have already parted ways with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos before the start of the summer transfer market. Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio are among the new arrivals.

Luis Enrique, however, is keen on further bolstering the squad and hasn't shied away from naming his preferences.

Can Luis Enrique emulate his Barcelona success at PSG?

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Luis Enrique transformed Barcelona into a super team when he was in charge of the Catalan club. They played fluid, attacking football and also won the treble during the 2014–15 season.

Enrique has a solid side at his disposal at PSG. The Spaniard recently outlined what fans can expect from his team during the 2023–24 season.

Speaking about his new club, Enrique said (via GOAL):

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge, I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach."

Given the Parisian club's prowess as a team, winning Ligue 1 is almost a given for them.

However, they have been below par in the UEFA Champions League. Changing that scenario would be one of Enrique's main goals in the French capital.

