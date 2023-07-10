Luis Enrique open to selling PSG midfielder to La Liga giants due to bad relationship with him: Reports

According to El Nacional, Luis Enrique wants to sell Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz to Atletico Madrid. This is because Enrique reportedly has a bad relationship with the Spaniard.

Ruiz played under Enrique for the Spain national team. However, with time, the player lost his place in the La Roja squad. The pair reportedly don't share a cordial relationship anymore.

Hence, Enrique is looking to sell the player with Atletico Madrid interested in him. Ruiz, 27, joined the Parisian club last summer. He has since made 37 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Ruiz's performances haven't been so much convincing either. Hence, it won't be surprising if he is shown the exit door in the summer.

El Nacional further reported that Ruiz is not the only PSG player that Atletico Madrid are interested in. Colchoneros are also keen on signing PSG's Leandro Paredes, who spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Juventus.

Luis Enrique spoke about becoming the PSG manager

Luis Enrique was on a hiatus from coaching since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He stepped down after La Roja were eliminated from the round of 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

Enrique, however, has returned to coaching as he replaces Christophe Galtier at the helm of the Parisian club. Speaking about the pressure and responsibility that comes with taking charge of the Ligue 1 giants, Enrique said (via GOAL):

"I love this pressure and this mission, it’s fantastic to have this pressure. There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level. The Champions League is almost unfair, a bad game and you’re out. We want to get the best out of the team. It’s a challenge. It is substantial."

Enrique's teams have always been known for playing eye-soothing attacking football on the pitch. When asked how the Parisian club could look like under his tutelage, the Spaniard said (via GOAL):

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge, I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach."

Enrique has previously led Barcelona to treble glory in 2014-15. He certainly has a very capable squad at PSG. How the Spanish manager fares at Les Parisiens remains to be seen.

