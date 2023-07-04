Luis Enrique’s back room staff revealed as he edges closer to being named PSG boss: Reports

Luis Enrique is reportedly set to be announced as the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager this week. After a long discussion over his backroom staff, the Spaniard is bringing in three of his trusted staff to the Ligue1 club.

As per a report by Arthur Perrot, Aitor Unzue, Rafel Pol, and Joaquin Valdes will be the ones joining the former Barcelona man at PSG. The trio has been a part of the manager's back room during his time with Spain as the national team boss.

Valdes has been with Enrique during his time at Celta Vigo, AS Roma, and Barcelona too. He will continue as the sports psychologist in the Spanaird's team.

Pol is joining as the fitness coach and he too has worked with Enrique at Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and AS Roma.

Unzue is one of the latest additions to the manager's staff but not a newcomer this summer. He worked with the manager during his spell as the Spain national team manager and will continue as an analyst for him.

Journalist not happy with PSG appointing 'loser' Luis Enrique

RMC journalist Daniel Riolo has already taken shots at Luis Enrique, even before the Spaniard is announced as the new manager. He claims that the former Barcelona coach has been poor since 2015 and has been a failure at all jobs.

However, Riolo added that he was feeling more confident than last summer when PSG appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager. Speaking on After RMC Sport, the journalist revealed why he does not think it is a good appointment and said:

"For me, Luis Enrique is a coach who, in terms of the game and what he thinks he is doing on the pitch, is very strong. But in fact, it is not followed. Since 2015, when he had a team that could run on its own, it's been nothing but failures. It's just factual."

"I'm not saying he's going to succeed or not, we'll see. I am much more confident there than when Galtier arrived. He is a coach of a completely different scale. But to say it's the best choice, I don't think so."

He added:

"He's not a very flexible guy, he smiles a lot. Who says Luis Enrique will bring back authority? A journalist from L'Equipe and the PSG lackey Twitter accounts relaying this… it's nonsense and bull**it."

PSG are set to sack Christophe Galtier this summer despite winning the league title last season. The manager is having a tough time off the pitch as an arrest warrant has been issued in his name for the racist emails during his time at Nice.

