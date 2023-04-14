Luis Enrique wants 30-year-old La Liga superstar at Chelsea if he becomes their manager in the summer - Reports

According to the Standard, Luis Enrique would want Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak at Chelsea if he takes charge of the Blues in the summer. The west Londoners are expected to raid the market for a new manager in the summer.

Frank Lampard is the current caretaker boss in charge after Graham Potter's dismissal. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are on the club's shortlist alongside Enrique to become the new head coach in the summer.

Goalkeeper is a position that Enrique is reportedly interested in strengthening. The Blues are reportedly in contact with the likes of Andre Onana, David Raya, and Gregor Kobel. Enrique, however, wants Chelsea to sign Jan Oblak.

The Slovene has been one of the top goalkeepers in the world in recent times. He has made 390 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, keeping 191 clean sheets. Oblak has made 36 appearances for Atletico this season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has moved ahead of Edouard Mendy in the pecking order this season. However, Oblak would certainly be an upgrade on the Spaniard.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's injury

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Senegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly won't be available for Chelsea's Premier League showdown against Brighton & Hove Albion on April 15.

The defender has a hamstring injury and will be out of the team as a result. Speaking to the media, Lampard said (via Chelsea's official website):

"He won’t be available for either game, 'It’s a hamstring injury and it will be a matter of weeks rather than days. He’s a very good, very experienced player."

"People talk a lot about our squad but when we haven’t got lots of cover in certain times and obviously the Champions League squad is different to the Premier League squad, of course it’s a disappointment for him and for us, but an opportunity for someone else. We carry on without him and hopefully he gets fit as quick as he can."

Since his summer move from Napoli, Koulibaly has made 31 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes