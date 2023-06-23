Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign Barcelona star this summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Luis Enrique wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Barcelona star Jules Kounde. Enrique is expected to take charge of the Parisian club in the coming days.

Enrique has reportedly demanded Kounde's signing next. The Frenchman signed for Barca from Sevilla in the summer. He has since been a key player for the Blaugrana. Kounde has so far made 40 appearances across competitions for the Catalan club, helping them keep 23 clean sheets.

However, according to the aforementioned report, he feels cheated by Xavi as the Spaniard promised to play him in a more central position. However, Kounde has operated as a right-back for most of the campaign.

As Enrique is set to take over as the new PSG coach, he wants the club to sign Kounde from Barcelona. Sergio Ramos will leave as a free agent. Despite signing Milan Skriniar on a free transfer, the club are keen on further bolstering their ranks.

Lionel Messi endorsed PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Barcelona's rival Real Madrid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi will leave PSG as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract on June 30. He will join MLS club Inter Miami next. Apart from Messi, Kylian Mbappe's future is also up in the air.

The superstar forward has informed the club that he won't be renewing his deal beyond 2024. Hence, the club have decided to put Mbappe up for sale. Real Madrid are among the potential suitors.

According to Defensa Central, Messi said Mbappe deserved a move to a winning set-up like Los Blancos before his departure from the Parisian club. He reportedly said (via GOAL):

“I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

Considering Messi is Barcelona's greatest-ever player, the revelation is shocking to some extent. Fans, meanwhile, are keeping a keen eye on Mbappe's future move, which is currently a heavily discussed topic.

