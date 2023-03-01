Luis Enrique will try to sign Barcelona attacker if he replaces Diego Simeone as Atletico Madrid boss: Reports

Luis Enrique will reportedly try to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres if he becomes the next Atletico Madrid manager. The tactician has worked with Torres during their time together with the Spanish national team.

As per Javi de la Pena on El Chiringuito, Torres is the top target for Enrique should he take over at Rojiblancos. The Spaniard is seen as the ideal player for his system and Enrique wants to bolster the squad.

Enrique has been linked with the Rojiblancos, with reports suggesting that they are set to part ways with Diego Simeone. The former Barcelona manager has been out of a job since RFEF decided to sack him as the manager after the FIFA World Cup.

Though Torres has not been at his best for the Catalan side, Xavi is confident about the winger. He spoke about the player earlier this year and said:

"What he lacks is a goal. When you do not contribute with goals in several games in a row, your confidence goes down. He needs this goal, and he is going to score it. We have blind faith in him. He has given us a lot so far, and his numbers aren't bad at all."

Luis Enrique's off-field relation with Barcelona winger

Ferran Torres has been dating Luis Enrique's daughter, and they have been open about it. The manager joked about benching the player and never letting him play again if he did a baby celebration on the pitch.

He said on his Twitch stream:

"If Ferran Torres scores a goal and celebrates with the baby finger in his mouth, I'll instantly bench him and he'll never step on a football pitch again."

Torres responded to the joke and claimed that he knew how to separate his professional and personal life.

"I don't take it as added pressure, we know that the coach is a joker and he simply made a joke while he was live. The coach and I know how to differentiate when he is family and when he is a coach and I a player. We deal with it naturally."

Torres moved from Valencia to Manchester City in 2020, but moved back to Spain with Barcelona within 18 months.

