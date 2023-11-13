Luis Suarez considering shock transfer u-turn to snub reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Reports 

Luis Suarez is reportedly considering snubbing the chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in favor of staying at Gremio after what happened at a recent game.

Gremio supporters chanted for Suarez to stay at the club after he scored a stunning hat-trick in his team's 3-0 win over Botafogo on 10 November. According to journalist Jeremias Wenerk, via GOAL (h/t SNL24), the 36-year-old has since been reconsidering his stance regarding a move to Inter Miami.

The Herons have been strongly linked with a move for the former Barcelona superstar. They have already signed his former teammates, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, and Jordi Alba this summer and Suarez is thought to be next on their wishlist.

Suarez penned a one-year deal with the Brazilian club on the first day of 2023 after leaving boyhood club Nacional. He has since registered 23 goals and 16 assists in 49 games for them.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, have become a household name in world football after Messi's transfer midway through the recently-concluded MLS Season. The Argentine superstar led them to their first-ever trophy — the Leagues Cup — after scoring 10 times in seven games in the competition.

They finished 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference MLS table, missing out on the play-off spots by nine points.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi's star-studded partnership at Barcelona

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi joined forces at Barcelona in the summer of 2014 when the Uruguayan joined the club from Liverpool.

Together, the duo played 258 games during their six years in Catalonia together, recording 99 joint goal participations. They won a total of 13 trophies during that time, including a historic treble in the 2014-15 season under Luis Enrique.

As fate would have it, Messi and Suarez's last game together for Barcelona came in August 2020, when they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last 16. The former Liverpool superstar joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season.

Messi, meanwhile, spent the following season at Camp Nou before making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a 21-year stay at Barca.