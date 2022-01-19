Luis Suarez seeks reunion with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, snubs multiple offers from other clubs - Reports

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks after it became apparent he could part ways with the Spanish club very soon.

It is understood the Uruguayan doesn't have the best of relationships with Atletico manager Diego Simeone and is looking forward to his next destination.

According to reliable Spanish journalist Gerrard Romero, Luis Suarez could end up sealing a return to the Premier League after leaving the Wanda Metropolitano. Aston Villa have reportedly shown interest in signing the striker and it looks like there's a real possibility the transfer could materialize.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia - para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en #jijantesfc Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia - para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en twitch.tv/gerard_romero 📺 Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia - para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en twitch.tv/gerard_romero #jijantesfc

It is understood multiple clubs are monitoring the 34-year-old's situation at Atletico Madrid. Three Brazilian outfits - Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro - are said to have made offers for the Uruguayan. An unnamed Saudi Arabia club is also said to have submitted a proposal.

However, as per the aforementioned report, the former Barcelona forward has turned down offers from these clubs to focus on the proposal from Aston Villa. Suarez is said to be eager to make the Premier League club his next destination and it's very easy to see why.

First and foremost, his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard is the club's current manager. The Englishman was appointed in November last year and he has kick-started an attractive project at Villa Park.

Moreover, Philippe Coutinho, with whom Suarez shared the dressing room during his time at Liverpool and Barcelona, has already switched to the club. The Brazilian recently joined the Villans on loan until the end of the season, with a purchase option included.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.



(Source: 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.(Source: @gerardromero) https://t.co/UhuNc7862I

Finally, the Premier League will always be an attractive option for Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was a force to be reckoned with during his time with Liverpool, bagging 69 goals and 39 assists in 110 appearances. Only time will tell if he'll end up having a second stint in the English top division.

Luis Suarez's stats for Atletico Madrid so far this season

The Uruguayan seems to be nearing the exit door at the Wanda Metropolitano

The Uruguayan has endured an average season with Atletico Madrid this term judging by his own lofty standards. So far, he has bagged nine goals and two assists for the Rojiblancos in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's even more worrying that he has failed to find the back of the net in all of his last 10 games for the Spanish giants. It remains to be seen if that will change in the coming weeks.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava