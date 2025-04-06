Luka Modric gets interesting offer to leave Real Madrid this summer - Reports

Luka Modric has an offer on the table to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. The veteran Croatian was wanted in Qatar last summer and they are ready to return for him this year.

Modric has been a key figure for Los Blancos since arriving at the club from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The 39-year-old is in the final phase of his career, having spent a chunk of it playing at the highest level at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite his age, the player has displayed no dip in form, registering four goals and seven assists from 47 games across competitions this season. Carlo Ancelotti still trusts the Croatian and considers him an example for the younger players at the club.

However, Luka Modric is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The situation was also the same last year, before the veteran midfielder signed a new one-year extension.

Modric appeared 47 times across competitions last season, racking up 2263 minutes of football for Los Blancos. He has already registered 2266 minutes of action this season, and is likely to see more action with the LaLiga giants.

The Real Madrid skipper wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu, and retire at the club. He is already the oldest player to have represented Los Blancos, and is also eager to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Luka Modric reportedly rejected a two-year deal worth €80m in the summer of 2023 from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. Qatar are now ready to test his resolve again this summer.

There's mutual admiration between the player and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, so there will be no issues in negotiations for a renewal. The two parties are expected to sit down for talks in a few days.

How many trophies has Luka Modric won for Real Madrid?

Luka Modric has appeared 582 times for Real Madrid in his career, registering 43 goals and 93 assists so far. He is the most decorated player in the club's history, having won 28 trophies with them so far.

Modric has won the Champions League a record six times, and also has four LaLiga titles to his name. The Croatian has also won six FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Rey, and five Supercopa de Espana, among others.

