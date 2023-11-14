Luka Modric rejects advances from Premier League giants to stay at Real Madrid: Reports

Luka Modric has reportedly turned down interest from Manchester United for a potential January transfer to stay at Real Madrid.

Modric has started just six games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. The 38-year-old has mainly served as a substitute for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga. Hence, as per Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), Manchester United were interested in signing the veteran in January.

Modric, however, is keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he said:

"I have zero interest right now in the winter market, my idea is to continue at Real Madrid."

Modric is a living legend in world football, especially at Real Madrid. Having arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, he has made 503 appearances for the Merengues, scoring 37 goals and providing 78 assists. He has also won five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

The Croat, however, is in the twilight of his career and has just a year left on his contract with Los Blancos. He was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer but chose to stay with the Madrid giants.

As per the aforementioned report, Modric hopes to get more playing time as the season progresses. He has overall made 15 appearances across competitions this season and provided one assist.

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo reflects on his position and form

After Karim Benzema's departure in the summer, Real Madrid signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti often deployed Rodrygo Goes as a centre-forward, especially during Vinicius Jr.'s injury this season.

Rodrygo seemed to struggle in the role as his form dipped and he failed to have an impact on the game. The Brazilian winger, though, has now found his form, registering three goals and three assists in his last two games.

The 22-year-old reflected on his form and also shared his preferred position, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Yes, I was nervous because things weren’t working out for me but now I’m back. I can’t blame anybody but myself, it was my fault. It was a new position and I was getting used to it. Now Ancelotti is giving me more freedom and I can play on the wings a bit more.

"It’s hard playing as a nine there but if the coach thinks I can do it, I’m happy."

Rodrygo has scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. He will next be in action when Brazil take on Colombia in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on November 16.