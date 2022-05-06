Lyon enter advanced talks with Manchester United target admired by Erik ten Hag: Reports

Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia, who is a transfer target for Manchester United, is in advanced talks to join Lyon this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Dutch giants this season. He has been a key member of the squad that will feature in the Europa Conference League final later this month (May 26). Malacia has made 48 appearances for the Eredivise outfit this term.

The Express has reported that United have been keeping an eye on the left-back's performances in recent weeks, with incoming manager Erik ten Hag said to be an admirer.

Aryan @RashySzn_10



Bring him in! Tyler Malacia, young, can be developed further by Ten Hag, left back, and he will challenge Luke Shaw for his place in the team

However, journalist Jonas Hen Shrag has reported that the Red Devils will have to move quickly to capture the defender, as Malacia is already in talks with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Express report also claims that Feyenoord value the Dutchman at £16 million. However, that figure could rise if they sense there will be intense competition for his signature. Malacia has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the Netherlands, having already played three times for his country.

Manchester United are set for wholesale changes this summer following the arrival of Erik ten Hag. Interim boss Ralf Ragnick has claimed that the side needs up to 10 new players for next season.

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager I am told that Tyrell Malacia, a player who has reportedly been watched by Manchester United in recent months, is in talks to sign for Lyon. No deal is done, but it is currently advancing

Rangnick to hold talks with ten Hag at the end of Manchester United's season

United play their penultimate game of the season at Brighton this weekend (May 7) before their campaign concludes at Crystal Palace on May 22

There appears to be very little riding on either game, with Ragnick's side almost certain to finish sixth in the league. Brighton and Palace also both sit comfortably in mid-table.

Ten Hag's current side Ajax are four points clear of PSV Eindhoven with three games remaining. Rangnick has clarified he would speak with the Dutchman later this month. The 63-year-old boss told the Manchester Evening News:

"We will definitely speak at the end of the season. Both Erik and myself want to have our full focus on the outstanding games. He has three to play and will do everything to win the title in the Netherlands. We have agreed we will have a chat and speak about everything at the end of the season."

United head into the weekend's clash against the Seagulls off the back of an emphatic 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday night (May 2). The result was just their third victory in 12 games.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Erik needs to tell the board which players he wants to work with."



Ralf Rangnick is confident that there is a positive pathway for the current group at Man United

