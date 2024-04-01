Lyon reject chance to sign Manchester United star for free: Reports

Lyon have rejected the opportunity to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, according to French football website Jeunesfooteux.

Martial, who left AS Monaco in a potential £58 million switch in 2015, currently has just three months left on his deal. He is unlikely to be offered a new contract owing to his below-par form and history of injuries.

A Lyon academy product, Martial has managed to start just seven of his 19 games across all competitions for Manchester United this campaign. The 28-year-old has scored twice and provided one assist so far.

With Lyon reportedly uninterested in signing their former player, the Frenchman is set to depart the Red Devils as a free agent on July 1.

Martial, who has not been named in a matchday squad since past December, has scored 90 goals for Manchester United so far. He has also registered 50 assists in 317 overall appearances for his current team.

The Red Devils, who signed Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth up to £72 million last summer, are reportedly expected to add a new striker to their ranks soon. They are believed to be keeping close tabs on Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, and Evan Ferguson.

Rio Ferdinand suggests Manchester United veteran has proved him wrong this season

Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand has asserted that he was wrong to question Jonny Evans' Bosman move to his former club last July. He said (h/t ManUNews.com):

"He's been arguably our best defender this year and that says a lot. When he first signed, and even though he's my mate and I played with him, I was like: 'Flippin' hell, how are we signing Jonny at this time!? Are we going backwards?' But he's come in and when he has been asked to do a job, he's done it really, really well."

Sharing further thoughts on his former teammate, Ferdinand added:

"I was with him the other day at the training ground and he has surprised himself in terms of the amount of game time he's had, but then you've got to go out there and produce and play. That's testament to him as a professional footballer as well because you've got to prepare yourself and you've got to be ready for those moments, and he has been, so good luck to him."

Evans, 36, has started 14 of his 24 appearances across competitions this term. He has helped Manchester United keep six shutouts so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will next face Chelsea in their league clash at Stamford Bridge in Lodnon this Thursday (April 4).