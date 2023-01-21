Chelsea dealt massive blow in race to sign 19-year-old French defender: Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for 19-year-old French defender Malo Gusto. However, according to reports from L’Equipe (via Hard Tackle), the club is unlikely to sign him this month as Lyon do not wish to part ways with the player.

Despite having already signed Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco in the January transfer window, the Blues are still looking to improve their defensive options. Given Gusto's immense potential, he is expected to develop into an elite player in the years to come, and it is no surprise that the Blues have had their eyes on him.

Although Chelsea could have benefited from the 19-year-old right-back's presence in their squad, it may not be the best move for Gusto himself at this stage of his career.

With Reece James already on board at Stamford Bridge, game time will likely be limited for the youngster should he make the switch; thus hindering any chances of development.

Despite being unable to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea have been hard at work in the January transfer window, signing multiple players to strengthen their squad. The Blues' signings this month include Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and others, while also acquiring Joao Felix on a loan for the rest of the season.

Now, the Blues have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, hoping to bring the midfielder into the fold and further bolster their midfield options for the rest of the season.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech could leave Stamford Bridge

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, as well as considering loan moves for Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Blues are reportedly open to allowing the Moroccan international to leave before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur were offered Ziyech in a swap deal involving midfielder Yves Bissouma, but the offer was not accepted. With the winger's contract set to expire in 2025, no concrete bids have been made. The Blues face a dilemma as they are willing to sell the player, yet no offers have been forthcoming.

With 25 goal contributions to his name during his time at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move from Ajax in 2020, a move away from the club could prove to be a beneficial outcome for all involved. Since the appointment of Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, Ziyech's opportunities have been limited, with just four league starts.

