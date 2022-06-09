“Main name mentioned in the meeting” – Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old with ‘huge price tag’ if Frenkie de Jong leaves

Barcelona are reportedly interested in securing the services of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in the summer but will only approach the player if Frenkie de Jong leaves.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Jorge Mendes sat down with the Blaugrana's top brass on Wednesday and Bernardo Silva was one of the names that came up in the meeting.

Xavi is said to be an admirer of the 27-year-old midfielder. However, Romano also stated that Manchester City will demand a hefty transfer fee for the Portuguese star. Given the Catalan club's delicate financial situation, the deal will only gain traction if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

Fernando Polo @ffpolo Frenkie va perdiendo peso en la planificación de la próxima plantilla, ya no es prioritario sino transferible pq hace falta que salga para traer a otros. Pero Xavi tiene claro que si sale, quiere otro 'top' en la media. Y el que más le 'pone' es Bernardo (le lleva Mendes, ¿no?). Frenkie va perdiendo peso en la planificación de la próxima plantilla, ya no es prioritario sino transferible pq hace falta que salga para traer a otros. Pero Xavi tiene claro que si sale, quiere otro 'top' en la media. Y el que más le 'pone' es Bernardo (le lleva Mendes, ¿no?). https://t.co/pBT4BAwkYZ

Marca reported on Wednesday that Manchester United had made an official bid for Frenkie De Jong, reportedly worth €60 million plus €20 million in bonuses. The La Liga giants are said to be considering the offer.

De Jong wants to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. This is one of the hurdles to this deal as Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing his compatriot to the club.

Barcelona had an emergency meeting with Jorge Mendes

Barcelona and Jorge Mendes, Bernardo Silva's agent, held a meeting on Wednesday in which a potential move for the player was discussed, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi admires Silva's playing style and feels that the Manchester City star would be a good fit at the club. Silva is a key player under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and the Premier League champions are expected to demand a fee above the player's market value.

Marca reports that the English side will not entertain any offers below €100 million for the player.

Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan.Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan. 🇵🇹 #FCBMan City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves.

The same report also stated that when Guardiola was asked at an informal event in Mallorca whether Barcelona can sign Bernardo Silva this summer, he replied:

"If they want him, it will be difficult."

De Jong's contract with Blaugrana runs out in the summer of 2026. So despite their financial situation, they will demand a good price for the Dutchman.

Silva, on the other hand, has a contract with the Cityzens until 2025. As a result, they are also expected to not budge on their valuation of a player currently in his prime.

