Manager set to reject Tottenham as it would 'damage his career' - Reports

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly set to reject the opportunity to become Tottenham Hotspur's next coach. Spurs are looking to replace Antonio Conte, who was sacked on March 26.

Nagelsmann has been in the frame since he was shown the door at the Allianz Arena on March 24. The German coach's sacking came as a surprise given that Bayern were still competing in three competitions. He won the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup twice during his time with the Bavarians.

However, according to Football Insider, he fears that taking over the north London side would damage his career. Nagelsmann sits atop Tottenham's managerial shortlist to succeed Conte, ahead of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and others.

The Lilywhites have endured a difficult season, sitting fourth in the league but are out of all cup competitions. They're yet to win a trophy since 2008, and the mood around the club is rock-bottom.

The report adds that those close to Nagelsmann in Germany claim that Spurs have a massive task in persuading him to move to London. He doesn't think the Premier League club are the right fit, as he wants to take over a team capable of winning trophies. The former Bayern boss is alleged to have told friends:

"It will damage my career if I join Tottenham."

Conte's longtime assistant Cristian Stellini will take temporary charge of Spurs till the end of the season, working with Ryan Mason. They will next be in action when they face Everton in the Premier League on Monday (April 3).

Stellini rules Richarlison out of Tottenham's clash with Everton

Richarlison won't feature against his former side.

Tottenham make the trip to Goodison Park on Monday looking to get back on track following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Southampton on March 18. They have played two more games than their top-four rivals Newcastle United and Liverpool, so a win is vital.

However, Stellini has confirmed that Richarlison won't feature against the Toffees. He said (via football.london):

“We have Richarlison with problem; he’s not training with team."

Richarlison has been out of action since picking up a knock in the draw with Southampton. He was forced to withdraw from international duty with Brazil last week.

The Brazilian forward made the move from Everton to Tottenham last summer for £60 million. However, he has failed to live up to his price tag, scoring just twice and contributing four assists in 27 games across competitions.

