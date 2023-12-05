Manchester City aiming to sign Manchester United target who has £69 million exit clause, player unwilling to leave – Reports

Manchester City are allegedly keen to snap up Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who has also been linked with Manchester United of late, in the future.

According to TEAMtalk, Pep Guardiola's side have set their sights on Diomande as a potential signing next year. Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the race to rope in the young defender.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP are said to be keen to extend Diomande's contract, which is set to expire in June 2027, until 2028 or 2029. They are hoping to freeze his £69 million release clause with a new deal.

Diomande, on the other hand, is reportedly unwilling to depart Sporting CP despite recent interest from European outfits like Manchester City and Manchester United. The 20-year-old is inclined towards remaining at the Primeira Liga side to continue his constant development.

A right-footed towering defender blessed with pace, strength and passing, the one-cap Ivory Coast international joined Sporting from FC Midtjylland in a potential £11 million deal earlier this January. He has made 35 appearances for his club, helping them keep 10 shutouts.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire accused of 'hiding' in 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Speaking on the YouTube channel Vibe with Five, ex-Everton star Ashley Williams hit out at Harry Maguire for not helping his goalkeeper during Manchester United's recent 1-0 loss at Newcastle. He said:

"You know how many times he put himself in a position where he knew, I know that he knows, "I cannot get this ball off [Andre] Onana and I'm leaving him'. That's what I can't deal with. As much as I agree with you with the not tracking back... I can't deal with that."

Claiming that Maguire was avoiding receiving the ball, Williams added:

"I also can't deal with the sneaky kind of like, I'm [going] to look like, so how many times you go inside and point to [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka like as if, 'No, no, give to to Wan-Bissaka and I'll get it on the next'. He's hiding, there's so many accounts of it. That's why my melon was going when I was watching it."

Maguire, 30, has lately found himself back in Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's plans. He has started his team's last seven Premier League games and has scored once in 14 overall games so far this season.

Manchester United, who are seventh in the league table, will next face 10th-placed Chelsea at Old Trafford this Wednesday (December 6).