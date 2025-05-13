Manchester City asked to fork out £57m to sign Serie A star amid Real Madrid transfer interest: Reports

Manchester City have to pay at least £57m for the services of Real Madrid target Tijjani Reijnders, according to The Telegraph. The LaLiga giants are planning for midfield reinforcements this summer, and want a proper successor for Toni Kroos.

Ad

The German midfielder hung up his boots last summer, and Los Blancos are yet to sign his replacement. Real Madrid have missed Kroos' presence in front of their backline this season and are eager to address the position this summer.

Reijnders has popped up on their radar following some fine work with AC Milan, according to Tuttosport. The 26-year-old has registered 15 goals and five assists from 51 games across competitions this season for the Rossoneri.

Ad

Trending

Reijnders is under contract with the Serie A giants until 2030, but it is believed that they could let him go for a proper fee. However, Los Blancos are not the only club eyeing the Dutchman with interest this summer.

Manchester City are also keen to take the player to the Etihad before the start of the new season. The English side are planning squad reinforcements after a poor campaign so far and have identified the midfield as an area that requires urgent attention.

Ad

Reijnders has been identified as a player who could solve a lot of problems for Pep Guardiola's side. Interestingly, it is believed that the Dutchman could cost more than the club-record fee AC Milan received for Kaka from Real Madrid in 2009.

Will Rodrygo Goes leave Real Madrid this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes doesn't want to play for Real Madrid anymore, according to Radio MARCA. The Brazilian reportedly asked not to feature against Barcelona amid reports of a rift with a few of his teammates.

Ad

Rodrygo watched from the bench as Los Blancos were torn apart by the Catalans, who won the game 4-3. The 24-year-old was once a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti's team but has seen his importance diminish this season.

While Rodrygo has still registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions, he is no longer indispensable for Real Madrid. It is now believed that the player is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu and feels sidelined by the trio of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo is now ready to consider his future this summer, amid interest from the Premier League, particularly Manchester City. He is under contract until 2028 and is likely to cost a small fortune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More