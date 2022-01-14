Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola contacts Real Madrid superstar's agents over possible move - Reports

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has contacted a super agent about the possibility of making a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Guardiola has reportedly set his sights on the young Brazilian and City are looking to pull off a similar move to that which they used to capture Robinho.

A potential approach has Real Madrid on alert, as Los Blancos would like to stop a 'Robinho case' from playing out again. The star was an established star at the Santiago Bernabeu, but after talks to improve his salary stalled, he moved to Manchester City. The move went on to permanently tarnish the Brazilian’s reputation as he failed to establish himself in England.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Robinho on joining Man City in 2008: "I thought I was joining Manchester United. I was mislead by all involved. I wasn't aware there was another Manchester club." Robinho on joining Man City in 2008: "I thought I was joining Manchester United. I was mislead by all involved. I wasn't aware there was another Manchester club." https://t.co/NyVjkzkJpG

Real Madrid club President Florentino Pérez reportedly sees a similar situation about to play out with Vinicius Jr and wants to prevent it from happening again. Los Blancos expect to start negotiations with the Brazilian, who has become a key player at the club.

With 15 goals and nine assists, the 21-year-old striker, who is still contracted to Real Madrid until 2024, is more than deserving of a contract extension. Florentino Perez will reportedly fight to make sure the club keep one of their prized assets by offering him a good deal. Vinicius’ performances see the Spanish side sit top of the La Liga table and are already in the final of the Supercopa after beating eternal rivals Barcelona.

OptaJose @OptaJose has scored 15 goals in 27 games for 15 - Vinícius Júniorhas scored 15 goals in 27 games for @realmadriden this season in all competitions, as many as in his first three seasons combined with the club (15 in 118 appearances). Stellar 15 - Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 has scored 15 goals in 27 games for @realmadriden this season in all competitions, as many as in his first three seasons combined with the club (15 in 118 appearances). Stellar https://t.co/nAZRWVS694

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland amidst stiff competition from Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

There is hardly a top European club that isn't currently gunning for Erling Haaland's signature. The last time big clubs fought for Haaland, Borussia Dortmund emerged as the winner. However, the star's £64 million release clause - which gets activated this summer - will cause a renewed frenzy for his signature again.

A host of clubs are set to sign Haaland this summer, but Manchester City reportedly sit at the top of the game. According to Spanish outlet AS, Pep Guardiola spoke to City officials, asking them to lure the Dortmund ace to the Etihad Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

AS also claim that Haaland has instructed agent Mino Raiola to reach an agreement with Real Madrid. However, City's financial prowess will reportedly be too much for Madrid to contend with over the star's signature.

Edited by Arnav