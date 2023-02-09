Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will let Erling Haaland join Real Madrid if he's allowed to sign £100m replacement: Reports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will reportedly let Erling Haaland leave the club if he can sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, as per Diariogol.

City signed Haaland last summer for a reported fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund. He has hit the ground running this season, scoring 31 goals in 28 matches across competitions.

However, some reports suggest that the manager and the star forward do not share a close relationship and also have difficulty understanding each other. Reports indicate to the plotline that despite Haaland's goals, City are struggling as a team.

They currently trail league leaders Arsenal by five points, having played one game more. The general perception is that City, despite having a world-class forward in their ranks, are suffering as the other players rely too heavily on Haaland.

Still searching for his first away goal of the year. Erling Haaland has not scored a goal away from home in 2023:vs. Chelseavs. Southamptonvs. Manchester Unitedvs. TottenhamStill searching for his first away goal of the year. Erling Haaland has not scored a goal away from home in 2023:❌ vs. Chelsea ❌ vs. Southampton ❌ vs. Manchester United❌ vs. Tottenham Still searching for his first away goal of the year. 🔍 https://t.co/qiJzjcxYVE

More importantly, Haaland specializes in scoring goals by hounding around for chances inside the box. He is not the best at holding up play or at bringing his teammates into the game. This could be a big problem for Guardiola, who prefers his team to attack as a unit.

Keeping these qualities in mind, it has been reported that Guardiola would instead prefer to work with Harry Kane. The England captain is excellent at playing as a false nine, allowing the players next to him to get into scoring positions. On top of that, Kane himself is a deadly finisher when he does enter the box.

As per reports, Guardiola is ready to let Haaland leave if Kane can be signed. Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and City spent the summer of 2021 chasing Kane.

Squawka @Squawka So, were Man City a better team without Erling Haaland? 🤔 So, were Man City a better team without Erling Haaland? 🤔 https://t.co/Ls2xjBTbQd

Manchester City's potential sanctions could land them in serious trouble

The Premier League recently tabled serious financial accusations against Manchester City, charging them with over 100 different violations. The Cityzens, if proven guilty, could face various punishments ranging from points deductions to expulsions from the league.

One of the more serious consequences could be a transfer ban paired with a mass exodus of players in order to balance the books as per the Premier League's wishes.

In that case, Manchester City could very well end up losing Haaland and be left in a position where they cannot afford to sign Kane as a replacement.

