Manchester City CEO provides update on Bernardo Silva's future amid interest from Barcelona

Manchester City CEO rules out Bernardo Silva's departure amidst interest from Barcelona.

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has given an insight into Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium amidst rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Soriano has claimed that 'it's a little late to discuss ins and outs', indicating that the reigning Premier League champions are reluctant to part ways with the midfielder. The club could also struggle to sign a replacement for Silva as there are less than 10 days left until the end of the summer transfer window.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco for €50 million in 2017. He has been a crucial member of Pep Guardiola's squad over the last five seasons, scoring 49 goals and providing 51 assists in 255 appearances in all competitions. Silva has helped the Premier League giants win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and a FA Cup.

His consistent performances have caught the attention of Barcelona. As per Barcauniversal, the Catalans have been considering a move for the midfielder over the last couple of months. The Blaugrana view Silva as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily courted by Manchester United and Chelsea this summer as per The Sun.

Man City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano on Bernardo Silva and Barça rumours ongoing: “It's a little late to discuss about ins and outs…”, Soriano tells @QueThiJugues Man City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano on Bernardo Silva and Barça rumours ongoing: “It's a little late to discuss about ins and outs…”, Soriano tells @QueThiJugues. ⚠️ #MCFCMan City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. https://t.co/h07mlf2m6A

The Portugal international was left out of Manchester City's starting line-up for their opening two Premier League games this season, leading to questions over his future at the club.

However, City's CEO Ferran Soriano has seemingly ruled out the former AS Monaco star's departure.

The Cityzens have already parted ways with a number of assets this summer, including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. They are, therefore, unlikely to entertain the thought of selling another key player.

Barcelona could drop interest in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as Frenkie de Jong seems set to stay

Barcelona's interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva arose due to potentially needing to replace Frenkie de Jong.

United were linked with a move for the Dutchman as Erik ten Hag was seemingly desperate to reunite with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils have signed £60 million on Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and could focus on improving other areas of the park before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea were also believed to be courting De Jong. However, the Blues currently lack a top-quality No. 9 and strength in depth in defense. They are expected to prioritize signing a striker and a defender rather than a midfielder before September 1.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Everything indicates that Frenkie De Jong will stay at FC Barcelona.

[🥇] | JUST IN: Everything indicates that Frenkie De Jong will stay at FC Barcelona. @Luis_F_Rojo [🥇] 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Everything indicates that Frenkie De Jong will stay at FC Barcelona.@Luis_F_Rojo [🥇]

As per Diario AS, City value Bernardo Silva at €100 million. Barcelona will be unable to afford the Portuguese midfielder unless they can sell Frenkie de Jong. They are, therefore, likely to drop their interest in Silva if the Dutchman stays.

