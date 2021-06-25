Manchester City close to completing move for 25-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Manchester City could be close to completing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the coming weeks. The attacking midfielder has become one of the hottest properties in English football since helping Villa regain promotion to the Premier League two seasons ago.

According to the Sun, Jack Grealish's representatives expect Manchester City to sign the Aston Villa star after this summer's European Championships. The fee is rumored to be around £100 million.

Grealish enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign for Aston Villa. The 25-year-old scored six goals and provided twelve assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Dean Smith's side this season.

His impressive performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. The Aston Villa star provided the assist for Raheem Sterling's goal in England's 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their final group game.

Grealish has developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League over the years. He has often been linked with a move to one of the 'big six' English clubs. Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Grealish last summer, but were put off by Aston Villa's £80 million price tag.

Reports have suggested that Manchester City are currently leading the race to sign the Englishman this summer. The Premier League champions could be bracing themselves for the exit of Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a move away from the club after a poor 2020-21 campaign.

Jack Grealish could be the perfect player to complete the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield. City will be desperate to bolster their squad to improve their chances of retaining the Premier League title next season and winning the Champions League.

Manchester City could cool their interest in Jack Grealish due to their need for a striker and a defensive midfielder

Manchester City are in dire need of a new striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero. Pep Guardiola has often resorted to playing de Bruyne or Sterling as a 'false nine' on several occasions last season.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, who is likely to cost in excess of £100 million. This could lead the Sky Blues to drop their interest in Grealish due to the current financial situation. It is unlikely the club will be able to fund deals for both players in the same summer.

