Manchester City closing in on €17.5 million agreement to sign center-back: Reports

Manchester City are close to agreeing on a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign defender Manuel Akanji, as per The Athletic.

City are expected to pay a €17.5 million fee for the Swiss international as Pep Guardiola freshens up his defensive options at the Etihad Stadium.

Akanji made 36 appearances for Dortmund last season and looks likely to follow Erling Haaland to City.

The Swiss centre-back is yet to make an appearance for BvB this season and a move to Guardiola's side has seemingly come out of nowhere.

Guardiola took a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Nottingham Forest on August 31.

He was asked if Manchester City would do any more transfer business before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Guardiola responded (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know what will happen."

The Spaniard kept his cards close to his chest as City are on the verge of making Akanji their fourth signing of the summer.

If the Dortmund centre-back does arrive at the Etihad, he will follow Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez as City's summer acquisitions.

The Cityzens have conceded five goals in their opening four fixtures and Guardiola appears keen to deal with the defensive side of the team.

He touched on having to stage dramatic comebacks such as the incredible 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, saying:

"We have to try to avoid it. In the past years when we were down it was difficult to come back, we've improved and can do it. We have to avoid it as much as possible. It's risky, one day we won't be able to come back."

Manchester City looking to improve defensively

The Dortmund defender is on the brink of joining City

Manchester City are becoming renowned for their comebacks in the league with the 4-2 victory over Palace stunning fans.

It follows a well-earned 3-3 draw against Newcastle United the weekend prior.

The Cityzens became Premier League champions last season on the final day with an astounding 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

However, for all of City's fight and determination, Guardiola does not want to have to continue winning in this way.

The Spaniard perhaps feels a new centre-back signing is needed and Akanji appears to be the player they have looked to bring in.

The Swiss international has made 158 appearances for Dortmund since joining from FC Basel in 2018 for £19.35 million.

