Manchester City consider move to sign 29-year-old Japan international after sealing Ilkay Gundogan transfer: Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City are considering making a bid for Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi. The club, however, are looking to seal Ilkay Gundogan's return first.

Gundogan is set to complete a shock return to City from Barcelona. Man City, who have already signed Savio, are looking to bolster their winger options and Celtic's Furuhashi has emerged as a shock option.

Initial talks have already taken place for the 29-year-old's transfer who has played 21 times for Japan.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X:

"Manchester City are considering a move for Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic, one of the options for winger position. Initial talks took place this week as @hughmurray1894 and @samlee reported. ⚠️ City want to get Ilkay Gündogan deal done as priority… and then decide on winger."

Furuhashi has been at Celtic since 2021 and has so far made 135 appearances for the club, scoring 73 goals and providing 16 assists. He has also played for clubs like Vissel Kobe and FC Gifu.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have a solid attacking unit. That said, they have recently lost Riyad Mahre and Jack Grealish hasn't been at his best. The club have also parted ways with Julian Alvarez.

Hence, there's room for reinforcement in the attack and a player of Furuhashi's profile can play across multiple positions. The Japanese has a contract with Celtic until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €14 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Fabrizio Romano claims Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City is a done deal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ilkay Gundogan is set to return to Manchester City on a free transfer. Pep Guardiola has given his green light to the transfer and the Germany international will join the club in a deal until June 2025.

Gundogan was Guardiola's first signing as the City boss. After his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan scored 60 goals and provided 38 assists in 304 games for City.

He was a key player during his first stint at the club and left after winning the European treble in 2022-23. Gundogan has so far won five Premier League titles, among other trophies, with the Cityzens.

His Barcelona stint, however, didn't pan out well. Gundogan showed his class in his only season at the Catalan club, scoring five goals and setting 14 more in 51 appearances. The midfielder, however, was left out of the 2024-25 season opener against Valencia on Sunday (August 18).

The 33-year-old now makes a return to Manchester City. He is fully aware of City's playing style and the manager's demands. Fans will keep an eye on his second City stint.

