Manchester City dealt blow as they're asked to pay €80m for priority January transfer target: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt are asking €80 million for Omar Marmoush, who has emerged as Manchester City's top transfer target this winter, as per Sky Sport Germany via 90Min. The Egyptian forward was expected to be available for around €47 million earlier this year.

The report reveals that the club will not consider any deal less than €80 million. Marmoush, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2023 on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg, has been in stellar form this season. The Egyptian attacker has scored 18 and assisted 12 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt this season. Only his compatriot Mohamed Salah has more goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues this season (38).

Due to his consistent performance, the 25-year-old has garnered the attention of top European clubs including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Spanish manager is keen to recruit reinforcements in his line-up ahead of the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. He sees Omar Marmoush as the consistent goalscorer who can fill the void created by Julian Alvarez's departure.

However, Frankfurt are not in a hurry to sell the Egyptian attacker as his contract will expire in the summer of 2027. It's expected that Omar Marmoush has no buyout clause in his contract and the two clubs are yet to begin negotiations. As of now, the Etihad outfit have only confirmed their interest in the 25-year-old.

Omar Marmoush was also linked with Arne Slot's Liverpool and was seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City in advanced talks with €40 millon Real Madrid target: Reports

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign Vitor Reis and have agreed personal terms with the Palmeiras defender, as per The Athletic via Football Espana. Real Madrid were also considering a move for the young Brazilian defender.

Los Blancos are keen to sign a long-term partner for Eder Militao as Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will turn 32 and 33 respectively this summer, respectively. Eder Militao is also out with a long-term ACL injury.

The 18-year-old has made 22 appearances for Palmeiras' senior team, and played 18 matches in Brazilian Serie A for Palmeiras, helping the side keep three clean sheets. If City are successful in securing the transfer, it will be the second case of a Manchester-based club snatching away a central defender from Real Madrid's hands after Manchester United did so for Leny Yoro.

