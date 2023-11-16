Manchester City dealt blow as star set to miss Euro 2024 qualifier with national team after reporting a discomfort to medical staff - Reports

According to Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE, Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to miss the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier against Cyprus after feeling discomfort.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has reportedly decided not to risk the 27-year-old. La Roja are set to play Cyprus in an away match on Thursday, November 16. The 2010 world champions currently sit atop Group A with 15 points on the board from six games. They defeated Cyprus 6-0 when the two teams met earlier on September 13.

Rodri has been a key player for De la Fuente's side during the qualifiers, starting four games. He bagged an assist during the 6-0 routing of Cyprus as well.

The Spaniard has once again been a crucial cog for Manchester City this season as well, making 15 appearances across competitions. Known for his defensive stature and the ability to dictate the game, Rodri has scored four goals and has provided five assists for Pep Guardiola's team this term.

Spain, meanwhile, will also play Georgia on November 19 during the ongoing international break. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Rodri will be a part of the team in that match.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri dismissed Diego Simeone's notion that the Premier League is defensively fragile

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recently claimed that the Premier League has defensive frailty and he could win the competition because of that.

Rodri, who played under Simeone for a season at Atleti before his move to Manchester City in 2019, has now disagreed with the notion. He told Cadena SER (via Football Espana):

“Here I disagree with Diego. But I also tell you that he may be right because not all teams play in the same way. I play in a team that I guarantee you, they defend for 90 minutes. In all games. So it is not my case.

"But hey, maybe other teams do play more one-on-one and can leave more space, but it is a league that I think is quite hard, defensive and tough.”

Rodri made 47 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Since his 2019 move to Manchester City, the Spaniard has scored 21 goals and has provided 21 assists in 222 games for City. He was an integral part of the side that won the European treble last term and scored in the UEFA Champions League final.