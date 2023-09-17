Manchester City to delay contract talks with key player until he recovers from injury - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly delayed contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne until he recovers from his hamstring injury.

The Daily Star reports that the Cityzens have placed talks over a new contract on hold with De Bruyne likely out of action until early 2024. The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of his side's 3-0 win against Burnley in their season's opener.

De Bruyne underwent surgery on his hamstring and is now looking to recover, with a return date of around the turn of the year being targeted. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appointed the Belgian superstar as the club's new captain following Ilkay Gundogan's departure in the summer.

The Cityzens star has two years left on his contract but he will enter the final year of his contract when talks recommence upon his return. It's claimed that Guardiola views De Bruyne as a vital member of his squad and a two-year contract offer is in the offing.

De Bruyne is, for many, one of the greatest players in Manchester City's history. He has bagged 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 games across competitions, winning the UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups.

He was pivotal for Guardiola's side last season as they won the continental treble. He managed 10 goals and an astounding 31 assists in 49 games across competitions, finishing as the top assist-giver across Europe's top five leagues.

Kevin De Bruyne names his favorite assist of his Manchester City career

The Belgians superstar has produced some iconic assists.

De Bruyne has produced many memorable moments for Manchester City during his eight years at the Etihad. He has been key in the Cityzens' rise over the past decade but there is one assist that he has picked above all the rest.

The Belgian superstar has chosen his assist for Ilkay Gundogan's Premier League-winning goal against Aston Villa from the 2021-22 campaign. The Belgian stole the ball off Tyrone Mings and raced forward before finding his former teammate at the back post. He told the Premier League's official YouTube channel:

"The meaning behind it. I still had to do quite a lot because I had to sprint to the ball, do the action and pass it. It's not technically the most difficult but it's everything inclusive. It just has to be that one."

It was an iconic Premier League moment that secured City the title at the expense of Liverpool by just one point. The Cityzens won the game against Villa 3-2 by making a comeback that will go down in history. It was De Bruyne's fourth title to add to his long list of achievements.