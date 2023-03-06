Manchester City 'dramatically lower' £88m price tag of key player as Barcelona step up interest: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly lowered their asking price for midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is currently attracting interest from Barcelona.

The Portugal international has been linked with the Catalan giants for the past two transfer windows but has stayed put at the Etihad. Barca are expected to revive their interest in his services this summer.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Bernardo Silva has already said YES to joining FC Barcelona this summer! Bernardo Silva has already said YES to joining FC Barcelona this summer! @sport 🚨🚨✅ Bernardo Silva has already said YES to joining FC Barcelona this summer! @sport https://t.co/qr76SfrTa1

Manchester City have previously valued Silva at around £88 million, a fee which has scared suitors off.

However, City have now softened their stance on letting the midfielder leave the Etihad Stadium this summer (via TeamTalk). As such, they have now lowered their asking price to £57 million.

Silva has since been an integral member of Pep Guardiola's team since making a £44.13 million move from AS Monaco to Manchester City in 2017. He has since gone on to score 52 goals and register 56 assists in 288 appearances for the Citizens.

Silva has also been a key player for Manchester City this season, scoring four goals and registering five assists in 36 appearances across competitions.

Head coach Guardiola had previously labeled Silva as an irreplaceable player in his squad at the beginning of the season.

B/R Football @brfootball

67’—Doubles City’s lead



Bernardo Silva understood the assignment 65’—Subs on67’—Doubles City’s leadBernardo Silva understood the assignment 65’—Subs on67’—Doubles City’s leadBernardo Silva understood the assignment 😤 https://t.co/bxSAD8DxgG

He made this known during City's 4-2 home match against Crystal Palace in August last year, saying:

"What amazes me about Bernardo is that when the game goes wrong, he makes a step forward, he loves to play in this situation. He's comfortable with it."

He continued:

"Some players may step backward and make a step forward. That's why he is irreplaceable in many ways for us... He's so important for us, he can play in four or five positions. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off it too. In the locker room, I want him here so much.

Barcelona, however, will look to sign the Portuguese in the summer.

Pep Guardiola reveals next three games could define Manchester City's season

The Spanish tactician has claimed that the next three games before the international break could be crucial for his City team this season.

He said:

"Before the international break, we have three games in different competitions that will define our season. Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Burnley. They will define what we want to do for the rest of the season.”

Manchester City will next face Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on March 11.

