Manchester City enter race to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target valued at €70m - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, a player both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all keen on signing the 19-year-old midfielder in the summer. Despite his young age, Wirtz has already made four appearances for Germany’s senior team. The player, who has been with Bayer Leverkusen’s senior team since June 2020, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

It has been reported that the player is valued at a staggering €70 million. And while Leverkusen value him highly, they are not opposed to letting him leave for the right price. The Bundesliga outfit are hopeful of getting €90 million to €110 million for the player.

City Zone @City_Zone_ ]



[@_Mo_Ibrahim] #ManCity have scouted Florian Wirtz as a future signing however City are not the only club to have shown interest. [🚨🌖] #ManCity have scouted Florian Wirtz as a future signing however City are not the only club to have shown interest. [@_Mo_Ibrahim] https://t.co/VSf6TI47CK

Wirtz, a former player of FC Koln’s U17 team, has impressed onlookers with his passing range and creativity at Leverkusen. He keeps the game flowing with his short passes, is capable of switching play to wide areas with his long balls, and has a knack for finding the back of the net as well. Wirtz has thus far featured in 91 matches for Leverkusen’s senior team, scoring 21 times and providing 28 assists.

All three of Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have stacked squads, with multiple players capable of playing in the middle. However, going by their default formations, Manchester City are the only team who can deploy Wirtz in his natural attacking midfield role.

With both Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva linked with moves away from the club, Wirtz could get regular minutes under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals why he briefly supported Real Madrid

In an interview with TyC Sports, Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta explained why he briefly supported Real Madrid in his childhood. The legendary midfielder said he supported Real Madrid after Barcelona beat his boyhood club Albacete Balompie 7-1 in 1992.

Revealing the story behind the video, where he says that he supports Los Blancos “all the way”, Iniesta told TyC Sports:

“As a youngster, I was for Barça and for Albacete, the team from my region. But my first team was Albacete, and then it was Barça.

“It was of those things that you can have as a child, one day Barça scored seven goals against Albacete, and I got angry at Barça and there was some time where I was a bit confused with my own mind.”

Iniesta spent his entire senior career at Barca before joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe in 2018. He played 674 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 57 goals and winning four Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles amongst other honors.

Poll : 0 votes