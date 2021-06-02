Manchester City eye move for Barcelona star – Reports

Manchester City missed out on the Champions League title this season and are ready to splash the cash as a result. The Premier League champions are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto.

As per SPORT, Roberto is one of Pep Guardiola's top targets this summer. The Barcelona star has just 12 months left on his current contract, and City are hoping to lure him to the Etihad, as per the report.

1 - Pep Guardiola has lost his first cup final as Manchester City manager, with this loss only the second major cup final defeat of his managerial career (after the Copa del Rey in 2010-11). Unfamiliar. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/QFmbyoCtRi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

The report also said Manchester City tried to sign Sergi Roberto last summer but the Spaniard decided to reject the move and stay at Camp Nou for another season.

Barcelona are reportedly yet to offer him a new deal, opening the door for City to make a move. Roberto is a versatile player who has played as a right-back and in midfield for Barcelona.

Manchester City set to back former Barcelona manager

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed the club are going to spend big in the summer. He claimed it was time to back Pep Guardiola and make the Premier League-winning squad even stronger.

Pep Guardiola has spent $1.2 billion at Man City without winning the Champions League 🤑 pic.twitter.com/xqZseZiQDB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 30, 2021

There have been rumors of former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola leaving this summer, but those were first put to bed by the Spanish manager and then by the Manchester City chairman.

"This partnership has been a great partnership," Al Mubarak said. "He's in the right environment, he's got the right infrastructure around him. We have the greatest trust and the greatest relationship, and we've achieved so much. I think the journey goes on and it will go on as long as Pep is happy and we are happy."

"I think we're going to win this Premier League this year. After... I told Sheikh Mansour, 'I think we're going to win this Premier League this year, I think we're going to go far in the Champions League. He looked at me and said, 'You got that from that meeting? Two/three days with Pep?' And I said, 'Yes'."

Manchester City are also reportedly looking to sign a striker, a midfielder and a center-back this summer.

