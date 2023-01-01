Manchester City eye move for Premier League defender as Real Madrid star alternative - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified Rayan Ait-Nouri as a backup option if they fail to sign Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

City manager Pep Guardiola has primarily used right-footed Joao Cancelo as a left-back over the last couple of seasons. Oleksandr Zinchenko rotated in the position as well but he joined Arsenal in the summer.

Hence, the Cityzens have identified Mendy as a long-term solution for the left-back position (via Defensa Central).

The Frenchman has become a key member of the Real Madrid squad under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos signed Mendy from Olympique Lyon for €48 million in 2019.

Following club legend Marcelo's dip in form, the Frenchman has established himself as the first-choice left-back at the club. He has played 123 games for the club, including 18 games this season.

Real Madrid, however, are open to selling Mendy if a suitable offer arrives. This certainly opens the door for Manchester City.

If City fail to sign Mendy, though, Guardiola has also identified Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ait-Nouri as a backup option (via Calciomercatoweb).

The France U21 international has been impressive since joining Wolves from Angers SCO in 2021. Ait-Nouri, 21, has played 66 games for the club, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Manchester City hoping to sign midfield target over Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club next summer. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with the youngster.

However, City believe that the England international could reject the Reds and the Merengues to work with Pep Guardiola (via The Sun).

Bellingham, 19, has been sensational for club and country in recent times. He was one of the best young players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped England reach the quarter-finals.

Bellingham has also played 22 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

His performances have seen multiple clubs vying for his signature, even though he is likely to cost around €100 million (via Marca).

Real Madrid have started to build a young midfield core with the potential departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in mind. They have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent years and could go for Bellingham.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their midfielder with Ilkay Gundogan aging and Benardo Silva being linked with a departure.

