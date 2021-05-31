Manchester City eye stunning move for Real Madrid star – Reports

Manchester City have set their sights on signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos this summer. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent once his Real Madrid contract expires.

As per ESPN, multiple sources have confirmed Manchester City's interest in Ramos, with the club reportedly willing to offer him a two-year deal this summer.

Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, multiple sources have told @alexkirkland and @RodrigoFaez 😮 pic.twitter.com/UlJouglCfU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Real Madrid have not reached an agreement with Sergio Ramos regarding a new deal, and the club captain is set to walk away for free. The Spaniard has not featured a lot this season due to injuries, and reports suggest Los Blancos are not willing to meet his wage demands.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are keen on signing a center-back this summer. They want a leader at the back and see Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as the ideal fit.

City looking at an offer for Ramos; he'd like to stay at Madrid but wants a 2-year deal. Meeting with Pérez soon. @RodrigoFaez https://t.co/PNGSwhSa0v — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) May 31, 2021

Manchester City target Sergio Ramos on his Real Madrid future

Sergio Ramos has always insisted he is open to staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has not managed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid and is set to leave the Spanish giants.

"I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want," Ramos said earlier this season. "I will perform at the highest level. If not, I stay at home. If not, it wouldn't be worth it. That I'm fine with my age is no accident."

"I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new. I've only been thinking about coming back from my injury and ending the season as well as possible. On the renewal, there's no news. I promise that when there is, I'll be the first to say so. But right now I'm calm and I'm only thinking about playing again."

"What I'd like to do is leave with my conscience clear, after giving everything for the club. I don't know if it will be today, tomorrow or in five years. It doesn't only depend on me, but I'd like to leave through the front door, as I think I deserve."

