Manchester City eye surprise move for €20 million-rated Spanish defender - Reports 

Manchester City are interested in signing SL Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo this summer, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

It is no surprise that the reigning Premier League champions are interested in signing a new left-back this summer. The Cityzens have sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and are in search of a replacement heading into the new season.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. City made a bid worth around €35 million which was swiftly turned down by the Seagulls as they are demanding somewhere in the region of €58 million for the Spaniard.

Pep Guardiola's side, therefore, might have to shift their focus to another left-back. According to the aforementioned source, that player is Benfica star Alex Grimaldo.

Similar to Cucurella, Grimaldo is also a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy. However, the Grimaldo did not get an opportunity in the Barcelona first-team which saw him move to Benfica in 2016.

He had an excellent 2021-22 season with Benfica. The 26-year-old full-back contributed six goals and nine assists from 48 appearances across competitions. According to MARCA, the Spaniard was the highest scoring left-back last season.

Grimaldo could be an excellent signing for Manchester City for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the 26-year-old is a modern day full-back who is good on the ball while running forward.

Secondly, Alex Grimaldo currently has just one year remaining on his current contract with Benfica. It might see him be available for as little as €20 million. Grimaldo is cheaper than Marc Cucurella and has the experience of playing in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Manchester City are not the only side interested in signing Alex Grimaldo this summer. Newcastle United, Juventus and Barcelona are also in the running for the Benfica left-back.

Manchester City take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield

Manchester City will take on FA Cup holders Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on July 30.

The traditional curtain-raiser will not be played at Wembley Stadium this year due to the the stadium hosting the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 a day later. The final of the European competition will be contested between England and Germany's women's side.

Instead of Wembley, the FA Community Shield will be played at Leicester City's home ground, the King Power Stadium.

